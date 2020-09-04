Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Noah Makes A Stunning Connection

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 7 tease that Lola finds out that Theo might be more devoted to his work than to her. However, she meets Noah Newman for the first time, and it could be significant. Victoria has a secret that she does not want Billy to find out, and Adam struggles, leading him to reach out to Sharon for help.

Lola (Sasha Calle) sees a different side to Theo (Tyler Johnson), according to SheKnows Soaps. He’s supposed to meet Lola for a special meal, but he never shows up because he’s at work. While she’s waiting for Theo, Lola happens to meet Noah (Robert Adamson) for the first time, and some The Young and the Restless viewers hope perhaps it’ll be love at first sight for these two.

As for Theo, he is at work with Billy (Jason Thompson), and they seem to get along famously. The whole snafu isn’t going to win Theo any points with Lola, though. Things are already shaky for them, and missing out on plans isn’t going to help at all.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) hides something from Billy (Jason Thompson). The stress of being CEO of Newman Enterprises during a transitional period is taking its toll on Victoria, and she decides she needs to take some time to herself. She’s going to try out Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) Escape Club for Women at the Grand Phoenix Hotel, but she doesn’t want Billy to know the extent of her exhaustion. It hasn’t been all that long since Billy broke up with Phyllis, and there’s also the fact that Vicky was stabbed a few months ago.

Adam (Mark Grossman) spirals. Because he left his family, he’s alone in his motel. However, Adam reaches out to Sharon (Sharon Case) for help. She’s the only one who knows where he is, and she goes straight to him. Adam is a mess trying to reconcile his newly recovered memories of himself as a pre-teen with who he is, and he throws himself a pity party. Sharon works hard to soothe him some, and eventually, she helps him rest. Perhaps when he wakes up, he’ll have a whole new outlook on life, or he may find that he’s in the same spot emotionally. It’s tough to know with Adam.

Unfortunately for Sharon, she’s about to get some bad news about her cancer, and it could be life-threatening. The lab calls her, and they want to share her most recent test results in person, which can’t be a good thing. Caring for Adam and fighting breast cancer might prove to be too much for Sharon.