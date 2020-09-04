Doina Barbaneagra Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Yellow Satin Mini Dress For Flirty Instagram Post

Doina Barbaneagra treated fans to a flirty Instagram update on Friday, September 4. The gorgeous model showed off her enviable figure in a tight-fitting yellow satin mini dress that showcased her hourglass physique.

Doina was seen modeling her skimpy ensemble outdoors around Vienna. In the first snap, a giant green door was seen in her background. She stood with her left foot forward and raised her left hand to her head. Her head was tilted as she smiled with closed eyes.

In the second pic, Doina posed sideways on what looked like a balcony overlooking a nice view of the city. She positioned her right leg forward, and instead of gazing at the camera lens, she looked away. The stunner faced the opposite direction and placed her left hand on her shoulder as the photographer took the shot.

The third photo showed a closed look at the Moldovan influencer’s killer figure. It is also important to note that her pose was similar to the first picture.

Doina wore a body-hugging yellow mini dress from Oh Polly. The garment boasted a low-cut neckline, which displayed a tantalizing view of her decolletage. The snug fit and the underwire structure of the piece pushed her breasts up, exposing more cleavage. Tiny straps clung to her shoulders for support.

The whole clothing featured a ruched design along the sides, which helped highlight her curvaceous body. The hem reached her upper thighs, which allowed the babe to showcase her lean legs. Doina matched her look with a pair of white heeled sandals.

Doina accessorized with a thin-chain necklace, a pair of hoop earrings, and a beige bag. She styled her brunette locks straight, letting the strands cascade down her back. Her nails were also painted with white polish.

In the caption, Doina expressed how she felt about the “warm weather.” She also shared that her dress was from Oh Polly, tagging the brand in the post.

The Instagram share accrued more than 12,800 likes and gained over 140 comments within hours of being posted. A lot of her admirers and some fellow models flocked to the comments section and dropped various messages. Several fans gushed over her beauty and her skim frame, expressing their thoughts through words and emoji.

“You look absolutely breathtaking. Simply stunning! Wow! By far, one of the best outfits you’ve ever worn!” one of her followers wrote.

“You are more beautiful without makeup on. Let your natural beauty shine,” gushed another admirer.

“Obsessed with your perfection. Amazing curves. Such perfection,” added a third social media fan.