Allie Auton Looks Dazzling In A White Turtleneck Dress & Black Knee-High Boots

Aussie stunner Allie Auton treated her followers to yet another gorgeous Instagram post on Friday morning. The model showcased her curves while revealing in the caption that she is about ready to say goodbye to her winter wardrobe.

In the sexy snaps, Allie looked smoking hot as she sported a white turtleneck dress. The outfit boasted long sleeves as it clung snugly to her ample bust.

The garment featured a short skirt that gave fans a peek at her long, lean legs as it fit snugly around her tiny waist, curvy hips, and round booty. She accessorized the style with a pair of dangling gold earrings and some black leather knee-high boots.

In the first photo, Allie sat on a light-colored couch with her legs crossed and her weight shifted to the side. She placed one hand on the cushion next to her and the other in her hair as she closed her eyes and wore a slight smirk on her face.

The second shot featured her with both hands on the piece of furniture and her shoulders back while she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background, a tile floor and some plain walls were visible.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face in the pic. The platinum locks were styled in straight strands that were tied into a ponytail high on her head and pushed over her shoulder.

Allie’s 572,000-plus followers showed their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,500 times within the first 14 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also took to the comments section to leave nearly 90 remarks about the photos during that time.

“You are simply unreal. White really is your color, but I’ll be so happy to see your summer bikinis come out,” one follower stated.

“Like a goddess,” another declared.

“The prettiest girl,” a third comment read.

“U perfect for real, your man must get lost lookin at those eyes,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her insane curves in sexy ensembles online. She’s become known for wearing racy tops, scanty lingerie, and barely there bathing suits in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a skintight gray bodysuit. To date, that post has reeled in more than 10,000 likes and over 120 comments from fans.