WWE News: Former Tag Team Champions Released By Company

In a news release posted on the company’s official website, WWE announced that it has parted ways with Akam and Rezar, who previously held the NXT and Raw Tag Team Championships as The Authors of Pain (AOP).

According to Wrestling Inc., the decision to release AOP came more than five months after Rezar was sidelined with a biceps injury, thus forcing WWE to take Akam off television while waiting for his teammate to be cleared to return to the ring. The outlet noted that the duo was among the wrestlers who had caught the eye of former Monday Night Raw executive director Paul Heyman, who was instrumental in giving them a bigger push on the red brand’s programming. At that time, AOP had been playing a key role on Raw as part of a faction with Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Citing an August 27 report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the publication added that AOP was expected to return to television between September and December, but would no longer be part of Rollins’ stable. A week before that, Akam and Rezar’s former manager, Paul Ellering, also revealed that he was supposed to return to television earlier this year to manage the pair as he did during their time on NXT. However, these plans apparently fell through due to Rezar’s injury, as well as the coronavirus pandemic forcing WWE to hold its shows without fans at the Performance Center in Orlando.

As of this writing, it remains uncertain why WWE made the decision to release both members of AOP.

The Authors of Pain formed in February 2016, more than a year after Akam joined WWE in October 2014 and shortly following Rezar’s arrival in the fall of 2015. The pair made their debut at NXT TakeOver: The End in June 2016 and won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic five months later. As recalled by CBR, they defeated #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) to win the NXT Tag Team Championships in 2017.

It was in April 2018 when Akam and Rezar made their main roster debut on Monday Night Raw, where they shortened their pairing’s name to AOP in September and won their only titles on the red brand in November by defeating Rollins in a handicap match for the Raw Tag Team Championships. That year, they were also briefly managed by Drake Maverick, with their comedy segments together receiving poor reviews from many fans due to their supposedly tasteless nature.