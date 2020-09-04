Kelly Bensimon, 52, Slays In Barely-There Bikini In The Hamptons

Kelly Bensimon took to Instagram to share another hot shot that showed her clad in her favorite choice of attire — a bikini. The scorching new photo was added to her Instagram page on Friday, September 4, and was the perfect treat to kick off the holiday weekend.

The sultry image captured the 52-year-old posed indoors. Kelly did not use a geotag to reveal her exact location, but in the caption, she hashtagged The Hamptons, where many New Yorkers flock during the summer months. The setting in which the former Real Housewives of New York City star posed included a wooden table with floral-lined chairs and a beautiful chandelier with dripping crystals that hung right above it. A peek of a fireplace could also be spotted in the background in addition to an open the door to Kelly’s side. The model held an iced beverage in one hand and stared into the camera as she took a sip out of the straw.

Kelly showed off her gym-honed figure in a skimpy bikini that did her nothing but favors. The sexy suit boasted a funky white and blue pattern, which gave the outfit a modern feel. The piece boasted small, triangular cups that were spaced far apart and showed off her ample bust, which was entirely bronze. Her tresses fell over the straps, and they were unable to be seen.

The bottoms of the suit were just as hot, and the front hit a few inches below her toned tummy. It had medium-sized straps that stretched over her hips, and its high cut design showcased her long and lean legs. Kelly kept her accessories simple and sported a small, silver cross necklace around her collar. Keeping with the theme, she styled her hair with a middle part, and her mane tumbled over her shoulders, grazing the top of her chest.

In the caption of the image, Kelly told fans that the look was her “current mood,” and she added several hashtags to the end of her words. Within hours of the update being shared with her 221.000 fans, it’s garnered rave reviews. More than 980 have double-tapped the post to express their admiration while over 50 showered the reality star with compliments.

“Teach me how to get your body. I’ll Venmo you,” one Instagrammer joked while adding several flame emoji.

“Absolutely Beautiful Lady gorgeous hair very Elegant gorgeous natural figure,” a second social media user chimed in.

“You look fantastic. Kelly, what Dentist do you use? Your teeth look fabulous,” a third fan wrote, adding a set of flames.

“This picture looks like it came from a 1970s album cover…love it..beautiful,” a fourth pointed out.