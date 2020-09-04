Kamala Harris Encourages Americans To Practice COVID-19 Protocols For Labor Day Weekend

Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris took to her Instagram on Friday and encouraged Americans to practice safety standards for Labor Day weekend.

In the post, Kamala shared an image of she and presidential candidate Joe Biden standing in front of a set of blue doors in a hallway. Behind the two were what looked like security detail, all wearing black masks. Kamala was dressed in a crisp, cobalt pantsuit and cream-colored top, with a thin necklace that sparkled over her neckline. Joe wore a navy blue suit, paired with a lighter colored tie and white collared shirt. The duo looked ready for duty, both sporting black masks to help promote the cause in protecting Americans amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Kamala also noted in the caption that “coronavirus cases are still on the rise” across the country and categorized mask-wearing and social distancing as “simple acts” that could help those you care about the most as well as “complete strangers.”

Upon its posting, the share immediately racked up over 94,000 likes and 1,000 comments, with numerous Kamala fans sharing their appreciation for her health and safety guidance. Many users flooded the comments section with blue heart emoji as a signal to the Democratic party while others posted thumbs up and american flag emoji, showing their support for the candidates.

“Thank you for being a leader!” one user gushed, showing their appreciation for Kamala’s guidance during the health crisis.

“Love you guys as a team. I pray with my daughter every night that you get enough votes to win the White House!” another follower commented, detailing their support of Kamala and Joe’s ability to lead the american people.

“Can’t wait to see you in the White House!” one fan also commented, adding a red heart emoji to signal their love for the potential team.

The post comes after Kamala’s recent announcement about a nation-wide mandate under the Biden administration, that would require all Americans to wear masks for public health and safety, The Inquisitr previously reported. Although the mandate would be in place, the senator noted there wouldn’t be any criminal penalties involved.

“Nobody likes to wear a mask. This is a universal feeling, right?… The point is this is: What we, as responsible people who love our neighbor, we have to just do that right now. God willing, it won’t be forever. But this is a sacrifice we have to make,” she stated.