‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Shows Off Her Fit Figure While Teaching Fans The Salsa

Jenna Johnson is in competition shape as she prepares for the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, and the pro dancer is helping fans to get excited for the debut by sharing some of her expertise.

The pro was featured in a series of videos shared on the ABC competition’s official Twitter page, showing off her fit physique as she gave a step-by-step instruction on how to dance the salsa. Through the five-part series of clips, Johnson taught viewers how to go through three basic steps of the popular Latin style, which is a mainstay of every Dancing With The Stars competition.

Johnson wore a pair of tight black pants and a flowing black-and-white shirt that showed off her fit stomach while she breezed through the moves. She showed that she is in great shape to start the highly anticipated installment of the ABC show.

“And there you have it!” she said at the completion of the tutorial. “Enjoy the salsa.”

It’s a style that Johnson is uniquely qualified to teach. Before coming to the cast of Dancing With The Stars, Johnson was a five-time U.S. National Latin Champion and represented the U.S. at the World Latin Dance Champions in 2012, her ABC bio noted.

The videos were part of a series of posts from the show’s official account building up interest among fans and teasing some of the yet-to-be announced pairings. While fans know that Johnson is back to compete in the 29th season of the popular competition, the identity of her partner is still up in the air.

Want to learn how to salsa with @JennaJohnson?! Like this tweet for the first steps! ???????????? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/cJwXu5FnaS — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 4, 2020

Johnson has been doing her part to help build up anticipation for the new DWTS season, using her social media presence to give teasers and some backstage secrets.

As The Inquisitr reported, she recently took to Instagram to address her return for the show’s newest installment and show all the hard work that goes into making a final dance a success. She incorporated some clips of the practice along with the finished final product, all of the work at a significantly higher intensity than her video teaching followers the salsa.

“This is what really happens while preparing for the epic-ness that you get to see on your screens,” she wrote in the caption. “There’s a LOT of thought, creativity, inspiration, (stress), SWEAT, tears, and a whole lot of heart that goes into making the final performance on Monday night magic.”

Viewers who want to learn who Johnson’s partner will be can tune in to the Dancing With The Stars premiere on September 14.