‘Playboy’ Model Bryana Holly Sizzles In Lace Lingerie For Latest Instagram Update

Bryana Holly looked stunning as she posed for three sultry photos in her latest Instagram upload. For the snaps, she was photographed in two different pieces of lingerie that showcased her cleavage and jaw-dropping figure.

The 27-year-old – who is best-known for her appearances in Playboy – has been posting infrequently on the social media platform, but treated her followers to these spicy pics before heading into the weekend. She was filmed in front of a white wall, which helped make her face and figure stand out for the shoot.

Holly had her long blond hair tied back, and rocked two lingerie sets. In the first photo the California native wore a light-pink seamless lace bra that had detailed stitching along the upper trim. She accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and a double-chain necklace. This was a closeup of Holly as she raised her arms to place her hands on her shoulders and looked off-camera with a sensual glare.

In the second slide, the model was shot from the thighs up. She wore a black-colored seamless bodysuit that had sheer mesh lace and wrapped tightly around her curvy figure. Holly raised her arms to grab the back of her neck, and once again looked away. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her ample assets and athletic frame in the tight-fitting ensemble.

The final snap showed the Playboy Playmate in the light-pink lace bra once more. This was a profile shot, and a silhouette of Holly was cast on the wall behind her. This pic showcased her near-flawless features.

For the caption, Holly joked about acting casual in these undergarment photos. She tagged the shoot’s photographer, Dove Shore, and the lingerie brand AIMER in the post before uploading the pictures. Many of the model’s 1.5 million Instagram followers took notice of the steamy snaps, and more than 24,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button. Holly received over 140 comments. Model Celeste Bright responded with a series of heart emoji, and the replies were littered with those. Fans complimented Holly’s physique, and the elegant look of the shoot.

“Love the shadows. Super cool,” one follower commented.

“You’re drop dead gorgeous!!” an admirer wrote while adding heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Love this soft look on you!” one Instagram user replied.

“People often underestimate the importance of stretching,” another wrote in reference to the caption.

As covered by The Inquisitr, back in May the Playmate showed off her curves in a body-hugging dress. That two-photo post garnered over 31,000 likes.