Qimmah Russo Stuns In A White Bikini In New Instagram Upload

Fitness model Qimmah Russo tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest upload to the social media platform, which she shared on Friday, September 4. In the sultry image, Qimmah posed in a skimpy white two-piece that showcased her toned body.

Qimmah modeled the swimsuit in her home, standing tall on a marble floor in a room adjacent to her dining room. A dining table and chairs were seen in the background, as well as red and gold decorative bowls.

She wore a string bikini top with thin straps that circled around the nape of her neck. The triangle-shaped cups barely covered her chest and accentuated her ample cleavage and buxom bust, which nearly spilled out of the garment. Her sculpted midriff was on full display.

The bottoms of the suit dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips, with gold strings tied on either side of her waist. The fit of the bikini bottoms, coupled with her side stance, showed off her curvaceous figure and hourglass physique.

She paired the ensemble with gold, open-toed wedges.

Qimmah stood off-center in the shot, capturing the seductive selfie with her phone. She looked intently at the camera, holding the phone with one hand while the other tugged at her bathing suit bottoms. Her pearly white teeth were on display.

Her dark tresses were deeply parted and fell over her shoulder in tight, voluminous waves that cascaded past her chest. Her hair partially covered one eye, making the picture even sexier.

As for her jewelry, she accessorized with a bracelet on one wrist.

Qimmah’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram update in droves, eager to shower the fitness model with compliments and praise. They lauded her latest swimwear look, sending messages in awe and admiration.

“Woow, u are amazing,” replied one follower, punctuating their comment with a cat smiley face with heart eyes.

“Keep doing what you’re doing, ITS WORKING,” gushed a second social media user, following up their message with a winking face and a flame emoji.

“More than just a workout queen very elegant and beautiful,” shared a third person.

“Freaking Goddess,” exclaimed a fourth follower, using a bicep emoji for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, Qimmah’s post racked up more than 23,000 likes and received over 350 comments.

Recently, Qimmah once again took to the app to flaunt her impressive figure. In that video, she hit the gym in a tiny pair of Spandex shorts that greatly emphasized her derriere.