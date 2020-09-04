Katelyn Runck Leaves Little To Imagination In Mustard Lingerie

American fitness model Katelyn Runck sent thousands of fans’ hearts racing on social media after she posted a new image of herself on Friday, September 4. She took to Instagram to share the update with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly gained traction.

The North Dakota-born model was photographed seemingly indoors, in front of a gray wall. Katelyn took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera. She struck a sultry pose that showed her popping one hip out, touching her locks with her right hand, and tugging on her top with her left hand. She wore a pout and directed her strong gaze into the camera’s lens in the image, exuding a seductive vibe.

Her long, brunette hair looked to be pinned up. Her enviable figure stole the show, as she flaunted her killer curves with a revealing ensemble.

The model sported a mustard bra that looked to be made out of a lace material. The undergarment featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The intimate piece’s tiny cups showcased an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the number with a matching pair of panties that also concealed very little of her figure. The skimpy, high-rise briefs showed off her curvy hips and pert derriere. Their high-waisted design called attention to her slim and chiseled midriff.

The model revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Los Angeles, California.

Katelyn shared a quote in the post’s caption that suggested she wanted to give fans a photo they could “remember.”

The update was met with a great deal of approval from users, accumulating more than 22,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 900 followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her physique, her good looks, and her choice of skimpy attire.

“You are unforgettable,” one Instagram user commented.

“You have been so generous and have given us so much to remember already,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Gorgeous lady, always wonderful,” added a third fan, adding a number of red-heart and rose emoji to their statement.

“We love you! Best in the biz and so kind,” a fourth individual asserted.

The beauty has shared a number of jaw-dropping photos with her fans this past week. On September 3, she stunned users once more when she posted some images in which she rocked a revealing botanical-print top and matching skirt, as reported by The Inquisitr. That popular post received more than 15,000 likes, so far.