Jerry Jones Says There’s ‘No Angst’ Between Himself And Dallas Cowboys Players Over Social Justice Protests

Jerry Jones said on Friday that when it comes to social justice expressions by Dallas Cowboys players, there isn’t going to be any “angst” between them and himself, Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk wrote. The franchise’s owner spoke during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan radio after one of its players told the media that they have the “green light” to protest during games.

According to Fox4News, defensive end Tyrone Crawford spoke on Thursday about whether or not any members of the Cowboys planned on taking a knee during the National Anthem. While he didn’t say specifically what was planned or who was planning it, he said Jones wasn’t going to stand in the way of whatever was planned.

During that interview, Crawford said that his teammates were looking to really make a statement with whatever they decided.

“But also just trying to find something that’s going to make a boom. It’s not just going to be something that people look at it one time and kind of swipe by it, they’re like ‘Oh that’s great. The Cowboys did that’ and swipe by it. I think we want to do something that makes a boom and that’s something that people remember and actually creates some change and we’ll figure that out.”

Jones wouldn’t say for sure that he had actually given Crowford or his teammates the “green light” but he did say he recognized the visibility of his organization. He added that he recognized the times we’re in.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Jones also said that it’s not a secret that he isn’t someone who likes the idea of kneeling during the anthem. He said he’d like the team to do something that has grace and that shows sensitivity towards those who hold a special place in their hearts for the flag. But he did understand that quite a few members of the organization have something to say and are looking for something to say it, with some sort of demonstration.

“There will be no angst between and the players and no angst between me and the fans.”

Jones was asked whether or not he thought he and guys like Crawford were on the same page on the issue. He replied that none of them were likely on the same page but said that’s what he felt makes America “so great.”

He added he hoped the fans understand there are people in the organization that have issues they want to bring to light and they need help doing it.