Kseniya Belousova Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Red Bathing Suit On Instagram

Siberian smokeshow Kseniya Belousova treated her followers to yet another racy pic, which she posted her Instagram account on Friday morning. The stunning model flashed her flawless figure while serving up a sassy look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Kseniya looked hotter than ever as she opted for a red one-piece bathing suit. The garment featured a scooped neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. It also included thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders.

The swimwear was cut high on her curvy hips and clung tightly to her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the photo. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist and a pair of dangling gold earrings.

Kseniya posed with one leg in front of the other. She pushed her hip out slightly and arched her back a bit as she placed both of her hands behind her head and ran her fingers through her hair. She tilted her head and looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face. In the background, some green leaves could be seen.

She wore her long hair parted in the center for the shot. The blond locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back.

Kseniya has amassed more than 541,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans made short work of showing their appreciation for the post. The pic garnered more than 6,700 likes within the first seven hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks during that time.

“Like a Rose in the garden of Eden,” one follower declared.

“Gorgeous girl you look spectacular sweetheart,” another stated.

“Awesome eyes and beautiful figure honey really very very hot pose. I love this pose and you,” a third social media user wrote.

“More dazzling than the sunlight more than perfection,” a fourth person commented.

The model has become known for rocking racy looks online. She’s often photographed in scanty bathing suits, sexy dresses, and tight tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kseniya recently thrilled her followers when opted to wear a blue and white bikini that laced in the front and flashed her bare chest underneath as she posed in front of a hot tub. That update was also a hit among her fans. It’s reeled in more than 12,000 likes and over 470 comments to date.