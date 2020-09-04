Halle Berry, 54, Shows Off Her Fit Figure And A Unique Way To Incorporate A Workout Partner

Halle Berry takes to Instagram every Friday to offer some fitness tips for her followers, showing them how to get a great workout without a gym membership or expensive equipment. Her latest post takes that innovation to a new level, finding an unusually unique way to incorporate her very small workout partner.

The 54-year-old actress posted a video on Friday showing her holding son Maceo as she went through a series of squats. With her son curled into a ball, Halle held him in front of her and went through her exercises. Berry wore a pair of tight workout pants and a dark T-shirt for the routine, and used a pink bandana to sweep back her dark hair.

In the caption, Berry wrote that with many kids stuck are home and learning virtually as their schools are closed either fully or partially during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s more important than ever to help the young ones stay energized and engaged. Berry said she decided to do this by incorporating her son into her fitness plans — quite literally.

Berry directed fans to her Instagram stories for more of what she called her “at-home kiddie workout.”

The video attracted some big attention from her 6.5 million followers, racking up more than 20,000 likes in less than an hour and attracting plenty of compliments both for her incredible figure and her creativity in coming up with a routine that incorporated the entire family.

“Soooo creative AND healthy… mentally and physically!” one follower wrote.

“Wow, your core is Strong,” another added.

Berry has built quite a following for what she has dubbed the #FitnessFriday updates, where she shares some detailed instructions on how to achieve at-home fitness routines while also dishing out a dose of encouragement to her fans.

As the latest post showed, Berry’s followers seemed to appreciate the personal touches that she worked into the posts.

“I always appreciate how your #fitnessfridays are filled with love,” one person wrote, adding a heart emoji.

As the fan noted, the #FitnessFriday updates have also become a way for the actress to share some of her personal and professional lives with fans. Along with the appearances from her family, the 54-year-old has also used the weekly posts to give updates on current projects, including the hard work that has gone into some recent roles. That included the strenuous workout routines she used to stay fit for her stunts in John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum.