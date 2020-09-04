Melissa Riso Says ‘Me Time Is The Best Time’ With New Instagram Post Of Herself Soaking In A Tub

Melissa Riso took to Instagram shared a new photograph of herself soaking wet in a large bathtub while extolling the virtues of relaxing and meditating. Her followers appeared to appreciate the peek into how she spends some downtime.

In the shot, Melissa sat inside a large white slipper-style bathtub that was in front of an intricate blue, gray, and white tiled background. The floor featured matching beautiful tile work, and the areas outside of it were marbled white and gray with glowing candles sitting atop a shelf. A wooden stool sat near one side of the photo. Both Melissa and the tub had bits of bubbles on them, and the large silver faucet on one side had water running into the bath.

Melissa leaned against the side of the tub with her head resting on one nad, and her other one placed against the rim. Her dark brunette hair was wet and slicked back. She looked off into the distance with her full lips slightly open, and her long eyelashes framed her partly closed brown eyes. The pose showed off her rounded nude shoulders and toned arms. Beside her sat a dark tray with several different bathing items and an essential oil diffuser.

The model exclaimed that she enjoyed taking some time to herself to relax and refresh, and her followers shared plenty of love for the sentiment as well as the intimate photo. At least 2,600 hit the like button, and dozens took the time to leave an uplifting comment about how she made bathtime look sexy.

“I have the best of times with myself. It is much more fun than with the wrong person,” wrote one fan who added three flames.

“Rub a dub dub. It’s sexy Melissa in a tub. Enjoy your bathing. This pic is pure fire,” a second devotee declared, adding a blushing smiley.

“I think that because of all the work you put in to make others happy. Enjoy the time to yourself!” encouraged a third Instagrammer who left several hearts.

“You really are beautiful, and I don’t think that because of your body. Your mind is so sexy too, Melissa. Enjoy your relaxing moment,” a fourth follower enthused along with kiss and flame emoji.

Melissa’s followers appreciate a variety of pictures that she regularly shares on her social media. The Inquisitr previously reported that the model shared another encouraging message along with a hot shot of herself in a bikini enjoying a pool near the sea.