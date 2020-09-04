Mahlagha Jaberi Displays Her Enviable Figure In A Gray Lingerie Set

Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 4, and wowed her 3.2 million fans with a very hot snapshot.

In the picture, Mahlagha, who lives in San Diego, California, rocked a gray lingerie set. The bra boasted a plunging neckline, wired cups, and thin straps. It also included knot detailing in the centre. The tiny garment exposed her enviable cleavage and accentuated her flawless décolletage.

She teamed the bra with high-waisted mesh trousers. She also opted for a pair of matching panties underneath the trousers. The ensemble drew attention toward her bare midriff.

Mahlagha wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. The picture was captured outdoors, during the day. The breathtaking view of the ocean and the clear blue sky could be seen in the background. Some palm trees could also be seen behind her.

The hottie seemingly stood in the terrace of a building which oversaw the ocean. She lightly touched her cheek and tugged at the strap of her top with her thumb. Moreover, she tilted her head and gazed straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Mahlagha added a motivational statement about failure and success. She also used several hashtags.

Within two hours, the snapshot amassed more than 71,000 likes. Besides, many of Mahlagha’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared 1,300-plus messages in which they praised her awesome figure, beautiful looks, and sensual sense of style.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped,” one of her fans commented.

“Who gets to have you in his arms?! Damn, you are gorgeous!!!” another user chimed in.

“Always looking so stunning! You are the most beautiful model in the world!” a third admirer remarked.

“I want to kiss you on your cheeks!! Will you be my girlfriend, please?” a fourth follower wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed, kiss, and fire emoji.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “epitome of perfection,” and “my wife,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Aside from her regular followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Natalia Barulich, Emilynn Rose, and Sarah Stage.

Mahlagha often wows her fans with her skin-baring and stylish pictures which she posts almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she added a new image on August 26 in which she rocked a light pink, metallic bikini which perfectly hugged her figure. The picture was captured at a beach and Mahlagha posed while being partially submerged in the water. The pic has accrued more than 140,000 likes.