Abby Dowse Goes Topless & Wears Boxer Briefs In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Friday, September 4, Australian model Abby Dowse uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The picture showed the 30-year-old posing in what appears to be a bedroom. A small lamp placed on a nightstand and a bed with a white duvet and matching pillows can be seen in the background.

She opted to go topless for the photo, leaving little to the imagination. She did have on a pair of black boxer briefs from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova Men. The high-waisted garment accentuated her toned midsection and lean legs. As for accessories, Abby sported gold pendant necklaces, numerous rings, and two delicate bracelets. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

For the photo, Abby stood with her shoulders back and her legs apart. She flashed the peace sign, as she looked directly at the camera lens, puckering her lips. Both her arm and her long locks covered her bare chest, allowing the image to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, fans were still able to get a good view of her ample cleavage.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova Men by tagging the company. She also gave her followers well wishes for the upcoming weekend.

The provocative picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes. Quite a few of Abby’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are a beautiful woman,” wrote one fan.

“Men’s underwear or anything Abby you look absolutely flawless Abby,” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of eyes, fire, kissing face, red heart, and thumbs up emoji to the comment.

“You are the definition of perfection,” added another admirer, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“You always look so cute,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Abby graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, earlier this week, she shared a picture, in which she wore a skimpy bikini with cut-out detailing.