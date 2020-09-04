Cheryl Burke Rocks A Form-Fitting White Dress To Hype Fans For The Start Of ‘DWTS’ Season

Cheryl Burke is getting all dressed up to get fans excited for the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars.

The professional dancer and two-time champion of the ABC competition took to Twitter to show off in a form-fitting white dress and matching mask. Standing amid a garden of bright green plants, Burke looked away from the camera with her hands on her hips, showing off her well-toned figure in the snug outfit.

In the caption, Burke asked her more than 575,000 followers to offer their predictions of who will take home the crown this season, with many taking to the comment section to leave their guesses. Not surprisingly, many believed that Burke would become a three-time champion by the end of the Dancing With The Stars competition.

“You as long as they give you a partner that can keep up with you! Can’t wait!” one fan wrote, adding that they would be watching and voting.

“Good luck this season! You are gonna do great :)” another added.

Many left compliments for Burke’s fit physique, while others prodded for some inside information about which celebrity would be her partner for the new year.

While the pairings have yet to be revealed, many hoped that she would end up with Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McClean, believing they would be a formidable duo. Burke had already been dropping some hints about her partner, saying in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she was excited at learning about her pairing and hinted that it’s someone who already has “rhythm” — which apparently led her Instagram followers to suspect the former boy band member.

“I was very, very happy. It’s somebody who I think will have lots of potential, but is also just a really cool person,” Burke said. “I am going to have to spend a lot of time with this person, so you hope you just like them as a person first, and I definitely can check that box. I think he has some rhythm, so we will see. Ballroom is a whole other beast!”

The Instagram picture pulled a bit of double duty for Burke, helping to build anticipation for the upcoming installment of the competition while also showing off a mask from her clothing brand Bailey Blue. She tagged the company in the photo and showed off one of the designs herself in the picture. As The Inquisitr reported, Burke has pulled in some of her famous friends to help pitch the line as well, including a recent shot where fellow professional dancer Sasha Farber wore one of the masks.