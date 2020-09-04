Tyra Banks Opens Up About Adorable Son York & Details Upcoming ‘DWTS’ Hosting Gig

Tyra Banks opened up in an interview with Hollywood Life on Friday, talking about her sweet son, York, 4, as she further dished on her upcoming gig as the new host of Dancing With the Stars.

During the interview, the reality star and actress first brought up a charming memory of her child, recalling a time when he witnessed her on-screen and made a reference to one of her former films.

“My son, whenever he sees me on TV, he calls it ‘shine bright’ because I shot Life-Size 2 where I play the doll. So my son was on set a couple of times and saw me singing the Eve song from the movie and it’s ‘shine, shine, don’t be shy.’ So anytime he sees me doing anything for television, he calls it ‘shine bright,'” the 46-year-old explained.

The TV host also shared that her toddler enjoys dancing and hoped that one day, when he finds his rhythm, he could be potentially make a DWTS appearance.

The supermodel also discussed her upcoming hosting spot on DWTS, coming off the heels of the shocking firing of longstanding hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Although Tom hosted the show since its beginning, 15 years ago, and Erin replaced Brook Burke-Charvet in 2014, Tyra insisted it would still be the same program “[viewers] know and love,” and promised to deliver as the newfound host.

Tyra also detailed her reaction to the intense push back from followers that came after the announcement, sharing that even if there’s a “different ringmaster,” she would work to give fans the experience they need. After working in the industry for so many years (and with hosting gigs on shows like America’s Got Talent and America’s Next Top Model), the mother of one ensured this wasn’t her first harsh criticism rodeo.

“I’ve always kind of had wind in my face a little bit and it doesn’t really bother me. It is my job to endear America to not just me, but to this show, because it is the same show,” she shared.

It’s definitely necessary for Tyra to have that kind of understanding, considering the intense backlash that came from angry DTWS fans after the news of her appointment broke, The Inquisitr previously reported. Those fans let loose on an Instagram post shared by the long-running television program, airing out their grievances about the hiring of Tyra and axing of longtime hosts Tom and Erin.