Joe Biden Fundraiser Co-Host Has History Of Calling Women ‘Tw*ts,’ Report Says

A report from The Washington Free Beacon unearthed controversial remarks made by Doug Prochilo, a co-host of a Thursday afternoon fundraiser for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The report included various tweets from Prochilo in which he refers to women as “twats.” The women at the center of the attacks including former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, current press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

Prochilo also attacked Harris in 2018. He told the California Senator to “grow a pair” and urged her to drop from the Democratic presidential primary.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, Prochilo protected his Twitter account following the publication of the article and subsequently deleted the account. Although Biden’s campaign did not return the publication’s request for comment, Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, slammed the former vice president for Prochilo’s remarks.

“Joe Biden and the hypocrites in the Democrat Party are all about the #MeToo movement, until it’s no longer politically advantageous. The latest proof is Biden welcoming a Hollywood producer known for posting vile and demeaning sentiments against women to cohost his fundraiser.”

Afterward, Pierson called on Biden to return Prochilo’s donation and address the comments.

“If Joe Biden really was the man of character he claims to be, he would return this donation and condemn the disgraceful comments from his supporter,” she said.

In an op-ed for Breitbart, columnist John Nolte echoed Pierson and claimed that Prochilo’s involvement in the Biden campaign is another example of the Democratic Party’s hypocrisy.

“This is also the kind of behavior we of course expect from left-wing Hollywood, a mob of demented and hypocritical racists and misogynists interested only in power and self-aggrandizement.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Prochilo’s Hollywood work includes writing for an episode of Ghost Whisperer and producing an episode of the TV series That’s Life. He is married to Netflix vice president Bela Bajaria, who also co-hosted the Biden fundraiser. As reported by Fox News, other notable figures involved in the event include Lee Daniels, J.J. Abrams, and Ryan Murphy. Tickets to the high-dollar event began at $10,000 per person and ran up to $500,000 for becoming an event chair.

Despite the recent criticism, Biden has thus far seen financial success in recent months. As The Inquisitr reported, the former vice president raised approximately $70 million over the four-day Democratic National Convention. In addition, Biden’s team claimed last month that its fundraising hauls at the time countered the on-hand cash advantage that Trump’s camp maintained for months prior.