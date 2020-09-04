‘General Hospital’ Recap For Friday: Spinelli Busts Peter And Alexis Gets Troubling News About Neil

It was a dramatic Friday on 'General Hospital.'

On Friday’s episode of General Hospital, there was danger lurking everywhere thanks to Cyrus Renault. There was also Peter August, AKA Henrik Faison, who can be dangerous when he is backed into a corner, and on September 4, Spinelli managed to do just that, as SheKnows Soaps had teased. Also, Alexis Davis got quite a shock and Anna Devane enlisted some help from an unlikely source.

Brando Corbin was brought to General Hospital by Jason and Sam after they realized that he was being beaten up by a couple of men at his garage. The surveillance camera that Jason and Spinelli had just installed came in handy. While at GH waiting to get in to see Brando, Sam told Jason that she thought the whole thing was staged, but Jason didn’t think so. He was pretty sure that Cyrus was sending a message to Sonny.

Curtis set up a romantic dinner for Jordan in her office at the PCPD. He was concerned about Trina snubbing him. Jordan suggested that Portia could probably help him with Trina. Meanwhile, she is still keeping the secret to herself that Taggert is still alive. She then got a phone call and rushed off.

Curtis arrived at the hospital right about the time that TJ was having words with Cyrus. TJ was mad about Monica and Bobbie’s firing and he let Cyrus have it. Molly was proud of him, but Curtis told TJ to not cross Cyrus as he is still a danger. Before Cyrus interrupted them, TJ let Molly know that he and Brando were becoming buddies, which made Molly bristle quite a bit since she had a one-night fling with Brando and she doesn’t want TJ to find out.

Curtis confronted Cyrus about staying away from TJ. Cyrus smirked and said that TJ works for him now, and then finished off with, “sooner or later everyone does.”

Maxie and Peter showed off the baby’s ultrasound pic to Anna at the Metro Court. Valentin walked up and the couple exited quickly. Anna let him in on her chat with Alex and that she wants him to accompany her to Berlin so they can nab her twin sister. Valentin was resistant at first, but then she reminded him of Peter and Maxie, and their new baby coming. He agreed to help. However, she later told Finn that she changed her mind and wasn’t going to Berlin.

Nick Agro / ABC

A distraught Alexis spilled to Finn on what happened with Neil. He strongly suggested she go to an AA meeting. She admitted that she thinks she brought on his early death. Finn asked about any underlying heart issues, but Alexis had not known of any.

Jordan then knocked on the door to talk to Alexis about the autopsy report. It turns out that Neil didn’t die of a heart attack, but he overdosed on drugs. Alexis was shocked. There are now more questions than answers and Alexis will want to know more on how this all happened.

Meanwhile on Friday’s General Hospital, Spinelli stayed behind at Brando’s garage hoping to take the camera down before the cops start looking around. However, Peter and Maxie interrupted him. He made an excuse as to why he was there. Maxie got a phone call from Lucy and had to leave on Deception business. That left her ex and her fiance alone.

Spinelli spouted off to Peter on how Nelle Benson confided to him all about his past with Shiloh Archer. Peter warned him not to spread rumors. Spinelli took his leave and waited outside. He overheard Peter calling Valentin about Nelle and said that he didn’t want his past to mess up his future with Maxie. It was all recorded on camera and Spinelli realized that he finally busted Peter.