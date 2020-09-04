Jilissa Zoltko Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy Gold Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko tantalized her 764,000 Instagram followers with a smoking-hot update that showcased her insanely toned physique. In the new post, published on September 4, she rocked a gold bikini that flaunted her curvaceous body.

The Australian model looked incredibly hot in a shiny gold bikini set from Oh Polly Swim. The top boasted tiny triangle-cut cups that were fully-lined. It was cut so small that it barely covered her ample chest, but that fact did not bother Jilissa as she confidently wore the garment. The two-piece boasted a plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of cleavage, as well as thin strings that held the clothing in place.

The matching bottoms, on the other hand, featured high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. The waistband was made up of itty bitty straps that clung to her lean frame. The bathing suit accentuated her flat tummy and abs. Her curvy hips were also a topic of discussion in the comments, with a viewer describing her hourglass figure as “perfect.”

In the short clip, Jilissa stood in front of a big mirror in the living room of her home, dressed in her scanty attire. She showcased the front side of her body in several poses. The blond bombshell positioned her mobile phone a little higher than her head to get the best angle of her figure. She did a hair flip while gazing at the mobile device’s screen as she recorded the video. The background showed a glimpse of her apartment, as well as its skyscraper views from the glass windows.

The influencer wore her golden tresses loose, parted in the center, and styled in sleek, straight strands. She let her locks cascade down her back and tucked some strands behind her ear. Jilissa accessorized with stud earrings, a dainty pendant necklace, a ring, and several bangles.

In the caption, Jilissa indicated that the update was a “reel,” adding a mix of emoji. She also gave credit to Oh Polly Swim by tagging the brand in the post. In less than a day, the brand-new share gained over 8,800 likes and 160-plus comments. Online users of the popular photo-sharing app went to the comments section and dropped gushing messages. Countless others opted for various emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

“You are a different level, girl. You look sizzling hot!!! No wonder you got the best bachelor,” a fan wrote.

“You are so flawless, unbelievable! So beautiful and so hot. The best model, in my opinion,” gushed another admirer.

“I think you have the best skin. You are also extremely pretty,” echoed a third social media user.