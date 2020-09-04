UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Sizzles In A Leopard-Print Bikini Poolside While Giving Modelling Tips

Paige VanZant showcased her curvy figure in a swimsuit while in a pool for her latest Instagram video upload. In the clip, she rocked a tight bikini that accentuated her curves while doling out modelling tips.

The former UFC fighter is known for her MMA resume, and her stunning looks, and in this vid she showed viewers how to take advantage of angles while being filmed. VanZant was recorded sitting on the edge of a pool, and there were palm trees and large umbrellas in the background on a sunny day.

VanZant had her blond hair tied up in a bun, and sported a tight-fitting two-piece that was leopard-print. The top hugged onto her chest, and the matching bottoms were high-waist. The flyweight completed the look with a pair of dark-tint sunglasses. Fans caught an eyeful of her toned stomach and ample assets in the suit.

The one-time Dancing With The Stars contestant started the footage with her legs in the water as she was filmed from the side. She discussed how the public views her as “cute,” but revealed that it’s all thanks to knowing how to be photographed.

“Everybody can have these tips, and these moves, and take my place any time,” VanZant said.

The 26-year-old addressed her mom, who was watching off-camera, as she adjusted her body. VanZant began to detail how to take pictures from this position, and explained that it all came down to angles.

“You never want to have straight lines. Straight lines make you look short. That shows where the line ends,” she told the camera.

The one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model struck a pose where she spread her legs, arched her back to accentuate her backside, and put her arms in front of her body. She flashed a sultry glare at the lens before ending the clip by breaking character and jumping into the water while smiling.

In the caption, VanZant directed followers to check out her YouTube page for a full video that included footage of her mom trying out these modelling techniques. She added a cry-laughing emoji before uploading the post on Friday afternoon. Many of the fighter’s 2.7 million Instagram followers flocked to the poolside vid, and nearly 12,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over three hours after it went live. VanZant had more than 100 comments.

“Going to be a bare knuckle queen!!!” one supportive fan wrote.

“Tried this, now my back is broke,” another joked.

