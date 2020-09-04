Casting News For ‘General Hospital’: Chloe Lanier Out As Nelle Benson Jerome, At Least For Now

The character of Nelle Benson Jerome fell off a cliff on General Hospital last week, and so far, a search by the authorities has not turned up any trace of her. A new report signals that Chloe Lanier has officially departed the role, at least for now.

That news should mean that Nelle won’t be popping back up in Port Charles ready to try to take Wiley again anytime soon. However, when it comes to this character, viewers know it’d be unwise to presume she’s gone for good.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Chloe has officially ended this latest run on General Hospital. As folks know, this is not the first time that she has left. Many people suspect that it won’t be the last time either.

Nelle first arrived in Port Charles back in the summer of 2016. Chloe chose to leave General Hospital at the end of 2018, but she had said that she would always be open to brief returns here and there.

Eventually, Chloe was featured quite regularly again. Nelle was in Pentonville and befriended both Ryan Chamberlain and Shiloh Archer. She managed to get released from jail and soon the baby swap saga exploded.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

After trying to go on the run with Wiley again, Michael tracked her to a cabin and saved his son. Nelle had another intense confrontation with Carly, and after running away from her adversary, she fell off a cliff. For a moment, she managed to hold on and Carly did try to save her. However, that only lasted for a few seconds and Nelle fell.

In a fairly standard soapy development, her body has not been found. General Hospital viewers saw the half-heart necklace left on the ground, but it certainly seems that she must have survived the fall and somehow managed to leave the area.

In all likelihood, Nelle will be back eventually. For one thing, there’s still the major storyline about her seemingly being Nina’s biological daughter that needs to be resolved. Given that, it seems unlikely the writers would wrap up that long-running bit of drama without Chloe involved.

So far, it doesn’t appear that Chloe has spoken out about her General Hospital exit. Viewers may still see a few scenes including her in the days ahead, as the actress might have taped some additional scenes before departing. For example, earlier this week, fans watched as Carly thought she saw Nelle at the house. It’s certainly possible there’s more of that type of thing coming.

Will Nelle be back or is she really gone for good this time? Chloe may not be filming any longer, but General Hospital spoilers hint that the storyline with this character isn’t entirely wrapped up quite yet.