Jessica Naz Goes Scantily Clad In A White Lingerie Set While Posing Seductively

Guess Jeans girl Jessica Naz left little to the imagination as she went scantily clad in her latest Instagram upload on Friday afternoon. The model flaunted her incredible curves while posing seductively for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Jessica looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a white lace lingerie set. The bra fit tightly on her chest and featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment flashed her abundant cleavage as well.

She rocked matching panties that rested high on her curvy hips and showcased her round booty and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs could also be spotted in the pic. She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling earrings.

Jessica posed sitting on a white box. She had one of her bare feet touching the floor as the other rested on a second box. She arched her back and pushed her booty out while placing a hand on her thigh. She tilted her head back and gave a smoldering stare into the camera. She geotagged her location as Beverly Hills, California.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. She styled the brunette locks in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

Jessica has accumulated more than 486,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans wasted no time showing some love to the post. The photo garnered over 2,900 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave more than 60 remarks on the snap during that time.

“Love the black and white touch,” one follower declared.

“Breathtaking fabulous baby perfect body,” another stated.

“Wow that picture is so sexy whoever took it and whoever did her makeup they did a beautiful job that is incredible,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful as always,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her strut her stuff in revealing outfits for her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and scanty lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a barely there crop top that exposed her underboob, as well as some low-hanging Guess jeans that gave fans a peek at her bare booty underneath. To date, that post has pulled in more than 15,000 likes and over 250 comments.