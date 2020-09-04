Joe Biden Says QAnon Believers Should Get Their Mental Health Checked

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took aim at QAnon supporters during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, Politico reported.

“I’ve been a big supporter of mental health,” Biden said. “I recommend the people that believe [QAnon] should take advantage while it still exists in the Affordable Care Act. It’s bizarre, totally bizarre.”

QAnon is a theory that claims Donald Trump is linked to an investigation into the deep state and global elites, who are purportedly involved in pedophilia. Per The Hill, the FBI has labeled QAnon extremists as a domestic terror threat following violent incidents linked to the theory.

Although Trump has refused to condemn the hypothesis, Biden took a strong stance against the movement at the Friday event.

“What in God’s name are we doing? Look at how it makes us look around the world. It’s mortifying. It’s embarrassing, and it’s dangerous. If the president doesn’t know better, which he has to know better, then my Lord we’re in much more trouble than I ever thought we were.”

“This can’t go on. This cannot go on. It’s the deconstruction of our democratic system,” Biden added.

According to Biden, Trump’s refusal to disavow QAnon is part of his broader plan to dow discord in the United States ahead of November’s election. When the president was pressed on the conjecture last month, he claimed to be unfamiliar with it but suggested its proponents “love our country.”

As The Inquisitr reported, some Republicans are growing worried about the increasing influence of QAnon in the Grand Old Party. These worries are fueled by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Republican primary victory in Georgia. Greene is a supporter of QAnon and has paved the way for several other congressional candidates who support the campaign to gain traction in the Republican Party, The Hill reported.

ABC News called the QAnon theory “baseless” and suggested that the growing numbering of supporters have pushed the movement into the mainstream and potentially into Congress. Eric Jackson, a former FBI agent who focused on terrorism, told the publication that the radicalization of people into the campaign could translate into real-world violence.

Daily Beast journalist Will Sommer previously claimed that QAnon believers tend to be older and not as skeptical of information posted onto the internet. In response to the explosion of online information supporting the controversial movement, Twitter and Facebook have begun taking down posts and groups subscribing to the hypothesis. Some Republicans have seized on these actions and claimed they are examples of the stifling of conservative speech.