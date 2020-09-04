Casi Davis Gets Soaking Wet In An Outdoor Shower In Most Recent Update

Model Casi Davis got pulses racing with her most recent Instagram post on Friday afternoon. The blonde bombshell thrilled her 1.3 million followers with a series of enticing snaps rinsing off in the late summer sunshine, which racked up over 25,000 likes in the first few hours after they were posted.

Casi wore a bikini featuring a deep plum background with what appeared to be an swirled-paint pattern in golds and oranges. The small triangle cups were pushed wide apart from one another to reveal the inner curves of her pert breasts.

The angle of the sunshine seemed in line with the stream from the shower, as the front of her body was just as drenched in light as it was water. Both poured over her face and bare decolletage, as well as her toned abdominal muscles.

Casi’s bikini bottom encircled her waist just below her navel, and had an extremely skimpy cut in both the front and back. The front of the suit was narrow and exposed most of the area between her shapely hips. The alluring tan lines from a different bathing suit were distinctly visible just above her nether region.

The thong back displayed her nearly bare behind, and the rivulets of water running down her bronzed skin.

In the first photo, Casi tipped her chin up and closed her eyes. The camera froze the movement of her wet hair in the air behind her as she tousled her wet hair with both hands.

Casi credited photographer Steven Morse for the images.

Casi’s Instagram followers took to her page with hundreds of adoring comments for her stunning appearance.

“I can tell you work hard for your body. Keep up the good work,” encouraged one follower.

“Always looking stunningly beautiful,” praised a second person.

“All are good, but the second pic,” declared a third fan, who unsurprisingly cast their vote for the close-up snap of her booty. They added a series of heart-eye emoji at the end.

“Using the Leica. Great photos,” commented a fourth follower, referring to the brand of camera, which pioneered the 35mm.

Those who decided not to articulate their feelings in words left series of affectionate emoji instead. Most commonly seen were fire, drooling, and variations of heart symbols.

Lucky for her fans, Casi’s prolific Instagram posts frequently flaunt lots of bare skin and her famous backside. As reported by The Inquisitr just a few weeks ago, she shared a photo spread from the Exuma islands in the Bahamas, where she sprawled out across the deck of a yacht wearing a revealing monokini.