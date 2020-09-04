Sierra Skye Rocks Minuscule Wrap Bikini & Cropped Denim Jacket, Poses With Her Cat

Sierra Skye featured a special guest in her latest Instagram post on Friday afternoon — her cat. The model posed in her kitchen with her gray and white furry friend in hand as she rocked a black wrap bikini and a denim jacket. Her two-piece perfectly showcased her famous curves and left almost nothing to the imagination.

Sierra rocked a rectangular top with strings that peeked out from beneath the denim. The tiny bra had a scooping neckline that barely contained the babe’s ample cleavage. She looked close to a wardrobe malfunction as she slouched her shoulders. Lengthy strings wrapped around the smallest part of her waist a few times, drawing attention to her hourglass figure.

The top cut off just below Sierra’s bust, so her toned abs were on show. She paired the bra with a matching high-cut bottom with sides that rested high above her hips. The high cuts perfectly framed the babe’s shapely legs.

The dark-wash jacket was cropped to Sierra’s bust and hung loosely over her body. She finished the outfit with a belly button stud, a silver ring, and large silver hoops. She tied her hair up in a messy topknot with a light blue scrunchie. A few strands were left out to frame her face.

The camera captured Sierra and her feline in a gray marble kitchen. Sierra leaned back against an island, which was decorated with a green plant and a vase filled with white roses. Natural light poured into the room and caused the model’s super-tan skin to glow.

Sierra rested one elbow on the counter as she held her pet in her other arm. She crossed her legs and pushed her hip out in a way that further flaunted her curves. She turned her head to the cat and went in for a big kiss as the animal looked ahead.

The post received more than 18,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a success with Sierra’s fanbase. Many people showered her with love in the comments section.

“Outfit so cute, cat so cute, you so cute,” one fan said.

“You are a whole vibe,” another user added with flame emoji.

“You are a beautiful goddess,” a third person wrote.

Sierra’s fans know that she can slay any look. She opted for lingerie in another post this week that saw her rocking a sheer white and neon green bodysuit. The babe posed seductively with a flower in her mouth.