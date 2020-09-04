Anna Nystrom Treats Fans To A View Of Her Backside In Sexy Dress With Daringly High Slit

Anna Nystrom showed off her incredible figure once again in the most recent social media update added to her fiery feed. The scorching new photo captured the Swedish beauty striking a sexy pose on Friday, September 4.

The image was snapped from the model’s backside and showed off her enviable curves. A geotag indicated that the picture was photographed in Stockholm, Sweden, where Anna was posed outdoors. The area in front of her was blurred, but a few stone statues and a wooden wall could be distinguished in the distance. Anna’s derriere was faced toward the camera, and the image was snapped at an up-close and personal angle. She raised both of her arms in the air and placed them near the sides of her forehead while directing her attention to the distance. Anna did not use any words in her caption and instead opted for an emoji while letting her sexy outfit do the talking.

She sported a tan dress that was a few shades darker than her allover glow. The garment had a seam on the side and ruched fabric gathered near her hip. Its thin strings secured over her muscular shoulders and arms, knotting in the back. The ties from the piece tumbled over her back and nearly grazed the top of her booty. The cut of the garment also treated Anna’s audience to a great view of her bodacious backside, which has quickly become one of her most attractive features. Also of note was a daringly high leg slit, which showed a tease of Anna’s shapely thighs.

Anna wore her long, silky locks at her back and added a few loose waves to the body of her mane. Within a few minutes of the upload going live on her page, it has garnered a ton of attention from fans. More than 14,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the post to express their admiration while over 100 flocked to the comments section to leave compliments.

“Really awesome and beautiful,” one follower complimented, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You have a very beautiful body you are impressive,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous just like a goddess,” one more added.

“Fantastic photo. The statues fade next to you. I love how you wear your hair,” a fourth complimented.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Instagram stunner slayed in a skimpy tank top with lace detailing. The model treated her eager audience to a great view of her ample bust, and like her most recent social media share, that one earned stellar reviews.