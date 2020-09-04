Hope Beel Goes Full Bombshell In A Black Bikini With A Racy Cutout

Texas hottie Hope Beel went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram update on Friday afternoon. The model stunned as she hinted in the caption of the post that she was excited for the weekend.

In the racy pics, Hope looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a black bikini. The teeny top boasted thin straps and a daring cutout in the middle that showcased her colossal cleavage. Fans also got a peek at her underboob in the snaps.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and tightly encircled her petite waist as they flaunted her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shots.

She accessorized the style with a pair of sunglasses on her face, a thick chain around her neck, and a peach fringe robe slung over her shoulders.

In the first photo, Hope stood on the beach with her hip pushed out dramatically. She had one knee bent and her shoulders pulled back as she wore a bright smile on her face.

The second shot was similar, but featured her whipping her robe around to cover her hips. In the background, some white sand and tall trees could be seen.

She wore her long hair parted to the side. The dark locks were styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

Hope’s over 1.5 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval of the post by clicking the like button more than 9,600 times within the first three hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 320 messages.

“Beautiful pictures Hope! And Beautiful woman,” one follower stated.

“You know the vibes…happy Friday!” remarked another.

“Stunning and beautiful and sexy and gorgeous and I love you,” a third social media user wrote.

“One of a kind amazing beauty,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online photos. She’s often spotted posing in scanty lingerie, revealing bathing suits, and tight workout gear in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a minuscule string bikini while soaking up some sun on the beach. That photo was also a hit among her admirers. It’s reeled in more than 17,000 likes and over 790 comments to date.