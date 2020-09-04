Savannah Prez Flaunts Fit Physique In Revealing Activewear While Baking Oatmeal Bread

On Friday, September 4, Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez shared a series of stunning snaps and a brief video with her 810,000 Instagram followers.

In the first image, the 24-year-old stood in what appears to be a living room in front of a white couch adorned with pillows. A sizable plant can be seen to her right. Savannah stood with her shoulders back, as she held onto a wooden board with a loaf of oatmeal on it. She looked directly at the photographer with a small smile playing on her lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a workout set that featured an olive-green sports bra from the supplement company EHPlabs and a tiny pair of black bike shorts. The skintight activewear showcased her incredible curves and toned thighs, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sporty look with a pair of hoop earrings and a delicate cross pendant necklace.

The following photo consisted of a close-up shot that focused on the bread and Savannah’s gorgeous face. She tilted her head and focused her gaze on the camera lens, flashing her beautiful smile.

The video showed Savannah baking the bread. The clip started with the camera panning to each of the ingredients that had been placed on a countertop. The model then proceeded to combine each of the ingredients in a white bowl and used a hand mixer to create a dough. She then transferred the mixture into a square loaf pan, topping it with sliced bananas, walnuts, and maple syrup, and placed it in the oven.

In the caption, Savannah provided an ingredient list for her “protein oatmeal bread recipe,” which included Oxywhey protein powder manufactured by EHPlabs. She then advertised for the company and gave her followers a discount code.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re so perfect girl,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Your smile is so beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

Many commenters also applauded Savannah’s baking skills.

“That looks really good,” remarked one follower.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Savannah has shown off her fit physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.