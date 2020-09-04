‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Lily Is Where Fun Goes To Die

The Young and the Restless episode for Friday, September 4 showed storylines related to Nate’s discovery that Amanda and Hilary shared a rare blood type. Nick found himself on defense when it came to Noah’s reaction to his reunion with Phyllis. Devon struggled to decide what to do about Amanda’s request, and he attempted to include Elena in his decision making. Billy accused Lily of being where fun goes to die.

Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) turned up at Society, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) wondered what she was doing there. Chance (Donny Boaz) decided to confront her. The reporter from Kansas told Chance that she wanted to know more about the man in Las Vegas, but Chance let her know that it was related to money-laundering, and he couldn’t say anything else because of the investigation. Chance also wondered why Alyssa had any interest in a case out of Vegas when she worked in Kansas, and she said it was due to the Adam (Mark Grossman) connection. Chance frantically texted Adam after talking to Alyssa.

While they talked, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) happened to notice, so she asked Abby for details. Abby lied and told her nemesis that Alyssa was a new security client. Phyllis didn’t buy it, and she listened in as Chance warned Abby that Alyssa wasn’t going to give up.

At Chancellor Communications, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) argued about him overstepping his bounds. Ultimately, Amanda declared that they are no longer confidants and must remain professional. Lily (Christel Khalil) walked in as Amanda left. Billy joked about joining a dating site, and Lily thought that was a bad idea. He accused her of being where fun goes to die, and then they talked more seriously about how painful it is to end a relationship. Ultimately, Billy and Lily decided to go to dinner together.

At her suite, Amanda told Nate (Sean Dominic) she didn’t appreciate Billy being how he is, and then she explained that Devon (Bryton James) was still thinking about whether or not he’ll provide Hilary’s DNA for her test. Nate felt disappointed, but he didn’t want to push Devon either given the gravity of the situation. Amand revealed that she had to go on a trip for work and hoped perhaps she’d come back to a new family connection depending on Devon’s decision.

Meanwhile, Devon talked the whole thing over with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). At first, Elena worried that maybe Amanda wanted a piece of Hilary’s estate, but Devon didn’t think that was her motivation. In the end, he wanted to do what Hilary would like him to do. Elena agreed to support him no matter what he chose.

At the park, Noah (Robert Adamson) discussed his worries about Sharon (Sharon Case) and Adam (Mark Grossman) with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nick encouraged his son not to stay in Genoa City to protect his mom from Adam. They also touched on how everybody in the family seemed to be going back to their exes, including Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor). Noah expressed his dismay that Nick got back together with Phyllis, and he warned his dad that Phyllis is crazy. Nick explained that it was a good crazy for now.