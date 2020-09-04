‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Dr. Neil Byrne’s Cause Of Death Revealed, But The News Sparks Big Questions

During Friday’s episode of General Hospital, Alexis Davis learned what caused Dr. Neil Byrne’s sudden death. Police commissioner Jordan Ashford wasted little time in connecting with Alexis about this after she received the autopsy results. However, the news sparked more questions than it answered.

Initially, the assumption was that Neil simply died of a heart attack while Alexis was in the kitchen making coffee. General Hospital fans were not pleased with this storyline shocker, but a few started to speculate that this passing might have been a development that would lead to something unexpected.

Now, it appears that those suspicious viewers were correct. The police commissioner relayed the information that Neil died of a drug overdose, and naturally, this was an unexpected development. According to SheKnows Soaps, Alexis will be in disbelief during the next new episode airing on Tuesday, September 8.

Jordan wants answers, but she may have a tough time finding them. General Hospital spoilers suggest that she may suspect mobster Cyrus Renault of being involved, and she will be confronting him soon. There’s no obvious reason that Cyrus would be interested in targeting Neil, so it seems likely that something more sinister and complex is ultimately at play here.

It seems highly unlikely that the General Hospital writers are about to incorporate a well-hidden drug habit that Neil had developed, although it’s possible. Rather, it looks as if quite a few show fans are speculating that somebody else engineered this and that additional victims could be coming.

“Neil died of an overdose – it had to be the moisturizer Alexis used on his feet. Could it be the same as the one Sasha gave BLQ? one fan questioned, noting that Sasha Gilmore had given Brook Lynn Quartermaine some Deception product to help her while she remained bedridden.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

However, not all General Hospital viewers are convinced that foot cream played a role in this.

“Why do people keeping blaming the foot cream for Neil’s death when Alexis had it on her hands and she is fine?” one person pointed out on Twitter.

“WHAT?! So Neil overdosed, which means Cyrus probably has something to do with his death, I guess I can’t say I’m surprised,” someone else tweeted.

One person tweeted her theory earlier this week and retweeted it Friday afternoon with an exclamation of amazement that her theory may have come true.

“Its Good Soap because it was unexpected, heartbreaking and not over the top. These things happen. There has to be a twist. Neil lost his license possibly depressed & turned to Cyrus for drugs. Alexis with the help of the Mayor, Jordan, Curtis, Sonny & Valerie will end Cyrus,” she suggested.

At this stage, there certainly are more questions than answers. Was Neil knowingly using drugs? Was Cyrus involved? Is there a bigger twist on the way that ultimately involves poisoning or Deception? General Hospital spoilers hint that things will get crazy as this progresses and people are anxious to learn more.