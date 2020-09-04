Addison Rae Talks Expanding Brand With Latest Podcast And Other Ventures

TikTok superstar Addison Rae shared some thrilling news with her millions of fans on Thursday, confirming that she and mom Sheri Easterling have started a new podcast, and that she has numerous other ventures on the way.

Addison revealed her plans and forthcoming partnerships on September 3 with Entertainment Tonight, dishing the details about what’s to come and further explaining her inspirations. The 19-year-old influencer noted that the whole experience around her meteoric rise felt “pretty crazy,” but she’s still been enjoying her time and “really taking in” the recent opportunities that have flowed her way.

The podcast, called Mama Knows Best, will include the discussion of many different topics, including relationship struggles and childhood crushes.

Addison and Sheri admitted that the experience was definitely “interesting,” but they enjoyed getting to know each other better as mother and daughter and sharing the new experience.

“If anyone knows me for who I am… it’s her. Sometimes it can be a little weird or uncomfortable, but I feel like, at the end of the day, it’s just a conversation and it’s kind of giving ourselves the chance to be vulnerable,” stated Addison.

“I’ve definitely opened up to her, and the audience, especially about my thoughts on relationships and relationship experiences, and things I’ve gone through emotionally and figured out about myself. So I feel like it gave me a chance to be vulnerable about it and really open up, versus covering it or hiding it,” mom Sheri revealed.

In addition to her podcast, Addison revealed she has a cosmetic line, personalized merchandise, and other things in works, including potential dealings in acting and fashion.

Addison shared how much fun she’s had with fashion, noting “trying new things” as an exciting part of her process. The influencer then teased having something of her own one day as an expansion of her brand.

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Moreover, the highest-paid TikTok influencer, according to Forbes, detailed her potential acting opportunities, saying how she’s “done lots of classes” and “read tons of scripts” and hoped that path would continue, perhaps with something major to come from it.

During the interview, the host also inquired about Addison’s budding friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, as the two have shared numerous photos together on their respective Instagram feeds.

The newfound BFFs recently posted a stunning snap together while posed atop swinging disco balls, per Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” truck that canvassed Los Angeles after her MTV VMAs performance, The Inquisitr previously reported.