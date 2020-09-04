Rhian Sugden Stuns In A Provocative Black Lingerie Set On Instagram

British model Rhian Sugden went online on Friday, September 4, and treated her Instagram followers to yet another steamy lingerie picture, one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the snapshot, Rhian, who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show Celebrity Big Brother, rocked a provocative, black bra-and-panty set which made her look nothing short of gorgeous. The set included a full-coverage bralette, featuring a plunging neckline and wired cups. The cups boasted satin panels, mesh detailing on the sides, and a zippered front. The risque ensemble exposed her enviable cleavage and drew attention to her taut stomach.

Rhian teamed the top with matching panties which also featured mesh detailing on the sides as well as a zipper in the middle. She also opted for a satin garter attached to a pair of stockings. The sexy garment also displayed a glimpse of her toned thighs.

She wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders. According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Rhian’s hometown of Manchester, United Kingdom. The shoot took place indoors, in a nondescript room. The hottie stood right next to a full-length mirror. She held the corner of the mirror and tilted her head. She gazed straight at the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Rhian informed users that her ensemble was from the luxury lingerie brand, Honey Birdette. She also tagged her photographer, James Rudland, and founder of Honey Birdette, Eloise Monaghan, for acknowledgement.

Within 10 hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 9,000 likes. In addition, many of Rhian’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 140 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Good morning!! Jaw dropped!” one of her fans commented, adding multiple fire emoji.

“You look absolutely stunning and beautiful. This is pure perfection!” another user chimed in.

“What a beauty, so breathtaking and so incredible!” a third admirer remarked.

“Stunning shot and fantastic set. Looking amazing, as always,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “goddess,” and “fabulous,” to let Rhian know how much they adore her.

Many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation, including Alice Goodwin and Laura Anderson.

Rhian often wows her followers with her skin-baring snapshots from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she added a new pic on July 24 in which she rocked a black bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The picture accrued more than 15,000-plus likes.