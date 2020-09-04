Joe Biden’s Campaign Releases Ad Slamming Donald Trump For Purported Comments About U.S. Troops

Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden released an ad on Friday which slams President Donald Trump for comments he reportedly made about U.S. servicemen, allegedly calling them “losers.” The former vice president accused Trump of disrespecting the troops and suggested that because of it, he can’t lead them.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this week reports surfaced that, during a visit to France in 2018, Trump was scheduled to visit a Paris-area cemetery that held the graves of American soldiers killed in World War I, but was thwarted by the rain. Why the president would later say that the reason he canceled the visit was because his helicopter couldn’t land there in the rain, and that the Secret Service wouldn’t allow his motorcade to go there on the ground. However, the report alleges that the real reason Trump didn’t visit the location was because he was afraid the rain would dishevel his hair.

Further, he allegedly stated that he didn’t want to go to the graveyard anyway.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” he purportedly said of the dead buried there.

At another point during the same trip, he allegedly referred to the more than 1,800 marines who died at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

Biden’s ad, which can be seen below, shows scenes from a cemetery while the text of those purported words is shown on the screen.

Mr. President, if you don’t respect our troops, you can’t lead them. pic.twitter.com/hcX9hGgdm5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 4, 2020

The ad also references previous statements that has purportedly made about people who have served in the military, The Hill reported. For example, it references a statement Trump is alleged to have made about Arizona Senator John McCain, who was captured by the enemy during the Vietnam War and who was repeatedly tortured during his captivity.

“We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,” he reportedly said.

The ad concludes with a message accusing the POTUS of disrespecting the troops: “If you don’t respect our troops, you cannot lead them.”

Also on Friday, Biden held a press conference in which he blasted Trump for the purported remarks, saying that he was “disgusted” by them and that, if the allegations are true, then Trump is not fit to be the commander-in-chief of the military.

Meanwhile, as CNN reported, Trump has angrily denied the allegations, calling the report “disgraceful.”

“To think that I would make statements negative to our military when nobody has done what I’ve done, with the budgets and the military budget. We’re getting pay raises for the military,” he said.