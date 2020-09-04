Luciana Del Mar Showcases Her Impressive Physique In A Green Bikini At The Beach

Brunette bombshell Luciana Del Mar took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a revealing new update. The model let it all hang out as she told her fans in the caption of the post that she planned to upload a new video to her YouTube channel over the weekend.

In the sexy snaps, Luciana looked smoking hot as she opted for a green bikini. The skimpy top featured a low cut that showed off her abundant cleavage. The thin straps that tied behind her neck also exposed her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms were pulled up high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they gave her admirers a peek at her lean thighs and round booty. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the shots. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger, a bracelet around her wrist, and a small pair of earrings.

In the first photo, Luciana sat with her knees in the sand and her shoulders pulled back. She arched her back and held a green bottle in her had while looking away from the camera with a seductive expression on her face.

In the second snap, she stood with her backside towards the camera and her arms resting at her midsection and the bottle in her hands while looking over her shoulder. She tagged her location as Malibu, California for the update.

She wore her long hair in a deep side part. The dark locks were styled in loose curls that were pushed over her shoulder.

Luciana’s 924,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the pics. The post garnered more than 13,000 likes within the first 16 hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also swarmed the comments section to leave over 300 messages.

“You’re beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“I love you, you are the inspiration of many people,” another wrote.

“Gorgeous view,” a third comment read.

“Nice pic gorgeous,” a fourth social media user stated.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her fit figure in racy outfits online. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana most recently delighted her followers when she rocked a white crop top and a pair of ripped jeans with a bucket hat on her head. To date, that post has racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 370 comments.