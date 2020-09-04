Meg Kylie Strips Down To Skimpy Lingerie While Lounging In Bed

Meg Kylie took to Instagram on Friday, September 4, to share a smoking-hot new update that highlighted her insanely fit physique. The brand new snapshot showed the Aussie model relaxing in a sexy Lounge Underwear set.

In the update, Meg rocked a new pink lingerie set. The top boasted classic balconette cups that hardly contained her voluptuous chest. It had a plunging neckline that gave a nice look at her decolletage. The underwire structure pushed her breasts up, making her cleavage look more prominent. Narrow straps went over her shoulders for support and secured the piece in place.

The babe sported the matching pair of undies that featured high-cut legs, which highlighted the curves of her hips. Its waistband clung high to her slim waist, which helped highlight her taut stomach. She completed her scanty attire with a pair of socks that gave off a cozy vibe.

In the snap, Meg was snapped in her barely-there ensemble inside her bedroom. She posed with her head tilted to the side and her shoulders uneven. The hottie looked into the camera and gave a sultry gaze. She kneeled in the middle of the bed with her knees bent and legs tucked under her. The angle showed off the curves of her pert posterior as well.

She sported minimal jewelry with her sexy ensemble, letting viewers focus solely on her intimate set. She chose to wear a pair of hoop earrings and a ring. As for her hairstyle, she styled her brunette locks into a bun with a few tendrils of hair framing her face. From what was visible, her nails were painted with light pink polish that matched her undergarments.

In the caption, Meg greeted her followers and made sure to credit Lounge Underwear by tagging the brand in both the post and the picture.

The latest upload proved to be a hit. After being published, the share accrued more than 12,500 likes and 110-plus messages. Many of the influencer’s social media fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Most of them praised her body, while countless others expressed their admiration for her beauty.

“You have the figure of a goddess. You have amazing skin and the sexiest legs. I also love how you do your makeup, so natural-looking,” one of her fans wrote.

“That body though — extraordinary! You are so flawless, I am so jealous. Keep posting, honey. Your photos inspire me,” gushed another admirer.

“I like this look. Sweet and daring at the same time. You are incredibly gorgeous!” added a third social media user.