Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Toned & Tatted Body In Sexy, Mismatched Bikini In Malibu

Ireland Baldwin had some fun in the sun this week in California. The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger was spotted at the beach with her beau, Corey Harper, and her pup Ellie this past Thursday.

Photos shared by The Daily Mail captured the blond bombshell alternating her time between the shore and the water. The beach outing took place in Malibu on September 4, and several photos of Baldwin and her man were snapped. A few images showed Baldwin in ankle-deep water while a short video clip showed her and her crew gathered together in deeper water. Several other images captured the model lounging in the sand.

The 24-year-old opted for a mismatched bikini that showed off her 6-foot-1-inch figure in all the right ways. On her upper half, Baldwin opted for a tiny top with bright pink fabric that popped against her fair complexion. The piece had thin, string straps that stretched over her muscular arms and shoulders and a scooping neckline that flaunted her ample bust. The back of the suit secured a few inches below her shoulder blades and revealed a set of clear clasps to adjust the length of the straps. The sexy suit also showed off Baldwin’s left arm, which was covered in tattoos.

Dimitrios Kambouris/ / Getty Images

On her lower-half, Baldwin sported a pair of tiny bottoms in a vibrant shade of orange. The front of the piece rode low on her navel and left her abs on full display while its thin, string sides stretched across her hips, revealing a massive rose tattoo on her upper-thigh. The high rise of the swimwear also left Baldwin’s long and lean legs entirely uncovered.

She pulled back her long, blond mane in a high and flirty top knot that was secured with a pink scrunchie that matched the color of her swimsuit. Baldwin kept her accessories to a minimum and wore only a few rings on her blue-manicured fingers.

Harper rocked a pair of swim trunks and no shirt, and one of the images captured him with a towel around his neck. Ellie also appeared to enjoy her “first beach day” and sported a pink harness for the outing. The model appeared to be in good spirits just weeks after she was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs. Baldwin revealed the details of the attack with an Instagram post, sharing that the attacker was “desperate” for money and punched her in the face before taking off with her belongings. Luckily, she and an accomplice were later apprehended by police but Balwin still reminded fans to be careful and vigilant.