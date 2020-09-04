Madi Edwards Gets Silly In Green Checkered Two-Piece Near Outdoor Shower

Madi Edwards gave fans a glimpse of her silly side in a series of Instagram photos on Friday afternoon. In the collection, the 24-year-old model posed beside an outdoor shower and flaunted her curves in a checkered green bikini as she made some playful faces. Her two-piece left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

Madi’s look featured a bandeau top with a string at the center that wrapped around her neck. The string pulled the bandeau in a way that exposed some of the babe’s underboob. Additionally, the fabric appeared to fold over on both cups, so her ample cleavage was on show.

Madi’s flat, toned stomach was on display between the top and a matching high-cut bottom. The front of the bikini rested low on her waist to show off her abs. The sides came up above her hips and clung to her curvy shape. Her lean legs were perfectly framed.

Madi completed her outfit with a barely-visible gold necklace, a bangle, and a dainty ring. She styled her blond hair down in messy waves.

The shoot saw Madi standing in a roofless room with wooden walls and a shower head on one side. Tall trees and an awning could be seen just outside the chamber. According to the geotag, the images were captured in Malibu, California. It looked to be a beautifully clear day as the sun filled the small structure with light and gave Madi a radiant glow.

Madi faced the camera with her back arched and her chest popped in a way that emphasized her figure. She pushed one hip out slightly and winked with her tongue between her teeth. In the second image, the stunner twisted her torso and smiled into the distance.

The post was liked more than 3,700 times in under an hour. It also received more than 30 comments, mostly from fans who showered Madi with compliments.

“So freaking gorgeous bb,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“I’m obsessed with you and gabby. You are both drop dead gorgeous,” another user added, referring to fellow model Gabby Epstein.

“This is everything,” a third person wrote.

“Incredible beautiful everything wow,” a fourth fan said.

Madi always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. Last week, she traded swimwear for lingerie in a post where she rocked a lacy orange set and snapped a mirror selfie. The sultry shot garnered more than 13,000 likes.