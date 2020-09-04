Bri Teresi Flaunts Legs, Toned Frame & Multiple Outfits In Sexy Instagram Share

Guess girl Bri Teresi continued to lean into her preference for live-action video over still snapshots with her latest Instagram offering and managed to look incredible while doing it. With her share on Friday, September 4, the model and influencer brought the heat by making multiple wardrobe changes in the spicy reel that was uploaded. And while she sported a variety of sexy outfits in the clip, her seemingly unmatched legginess and seductive, statuesque frame were a constant presence.

In the accompanying caption, Teresi said that the video served as an example of how she walks up a set of stairs. Whether she was referring to the way in which her clothing alternated with each successive step or the brandishing of her seemingly endless legs and tight curves, her fans appeared to be firmly on-board with her methods.

In the post’s comment thread, they shared their appreciation in a public way with a myriad of positive replies.

“Wow,” exclaimed one admirer. “You look sexy in all outfits.”

“Fabulous legs,” appraised a second commenter.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote another inspired user. “So sweet, so hot.”

“U keep getting hotter and hotter,” added a fourth follower.

With Ciara’s “Level Up” acting as the audio track, the reel began with Teresi taking her first few steps up an outdoor stairway. As she did so, she sported a pair of white, cut-off, jean shorts and a yellow top that was tied together with thin strings at her bust.

After taking a few steps, she flung her toned, left leg up into the air in an incredible display of flexibility, which was followed by an almost seamless cut to Teresi on the same step, but in an entirely different outfit. Now, she wore white workout shorts and a red sports bra that clung pleasingly to her contours.

Teresi then leaped to the next step and suddenly found herself wearing the blue, denim-printed bikini and knitted hollow out pants that featured in her previous update. Once again, the ensemble provided a pleasing showing of cleavage.

After she swayed from side to side, her bikini gave way to a frilly, red and white dress. Teresi promptly lifted the garment’s skirt to reveal a tie-dye printed bikini bottom underneath. She then turned to offer a rear view of her bodacious body to the camera after the dress had moved to her hand and her full swimsuit was revealed.

Teresi’s latest video update made a clear impression on her fans and followers, accruing almost 4,000 likes in just an hour after going live.

As shared one day earlier by The Inquisitr, Teresi’s blue, denim-printed two-piece and knitted pants absolutely slayed in another video post.