Amanda Franca Flaunts Deep Cleavage In Skintight Baby Pink Leotard

Amanda Franca teased her hordes of fans with a provocative look in her latest Instagram offering. She put her voluptuous figure on display in a daring leotard that showed off her prominent cleavage. It seems as if the model herself loved the snap so much that she promptly made it her profile picture.

The Brazilian starlet added a bold statement to the image. According to Google Translate, she said that a woman who wakes up to life never sleeps again. The sentiment seemed to resonate with her followers who responded to the caption in the comments section.

The influencer wore a baby pink leotard with a plunging neckline. Not only did the skimpy top reveal her bronzed décolletage, but it also seemed to indicate that she was not wearing a bra beneath the garment. The top fastened behind her neck before dipping low to flaunt her deep cleavage.

The ribbed pink fabric clung to her bust and flat stomach. It also hugged her minuscule waist and showed off her hourglass figure.

Amanda teamed the top with a charcoal skirt. The bottoms skimmed her hips and its high-waist design was on-trend.

The social media star styled her blonde locks in a middle-part. Her long wavy curls tumbled down her back and shoulders as she posed for the camera. She kept her accessories classic, opting for small hoop earrings and a gold bangle.

The model took to the outdoors for this particular snap. She stood along a walled lane with greenery growing along the footpath. The wall had vines covering its face with new leaves just beginning to sprout.

Amanda locked her gaze with the lens and looked directly at the camera. She slightly parted her full looks into a sultry pout while tilting her hips to the side. She framed her face by placing her hand on top of her head while teasing her hair with the other.

The specific image sparked a frenzy among her fans. Many of them raced to view the photo and took the time to tell her what they thought about her latest offering.

“Oh my!” a follower raved about the snap.

One fan paid her a compliment.

“You’re so beautiful,” they gushed.

Another thought that Amanda was “gorgeous, enticing, and alluring.”

A fourth Instagrammer wanted to hit the sheets as soon as possible.

“I wish I was already asleep so that I can dream about you,” they waxed lyrical.

Amanda has a following of over 686,000 people on Instagram alone. The Inquisitr reported that her fans loved a previous offering where she went braless. This particular image has already accumulated more than 13,000 likes since it went live.