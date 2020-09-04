Eva Longoria, 45, Does A Shimmy In A Two-Piece Bathing Suit: ‘It’s Friyay!’

Eva Longoria signaled that she was ready for the weekend with her fun and flirty Friday Instagram post. The stunning brunette shared a short Boomerang-style video clip showing her doing a little dance and her fans went wild over this one.

The 45-year-old entertainer and activist appeared to be on a boat that was gliding through some crystal-blue water somewhere luxurious. She stood on the bow with the water and gorgeous shoreline behind her, plenty of fluffy clouds dotted throughout the sky.

She wore dark sunglasses and had let her brunette tresses blow around in a messy, casual way. She wore a two-piece swimsuit that appeared to be covered in a red-and-white geometric pattern of some sort and it was both flattering and comfortable-looking.

The swimsuit top was a long-sleeved rash guard style and it had a white zipper that ended just below Eva’s breasts. She had it zipped about midway up, and the clingy fabric showcased the curves of her breasts and hinted at her flat, yet mostly covered, tummy.

Eva wore matching bikini bottoms and a glimpse of her midriff could be seen in the gap between the two pieces of the swimwear ensemble. She had her arms raised above her head, and her knees bent, as she did a quick side-to-side wiggle and shimmy dance. The ensemble accentuated her natural, curvy hips and fit physique, and this one was a winner with her nearly 8 million followers.

“I like the way you dance Eva,” one fan commented.

In her caption, Eva simply signaled that she was excited that it was Friday.

The upload had been viewed nearly 115,000 times during the first hour after Eva had shared it with her fans. More than 20,000 people also hit the “like” button and dozens of people added comments as well.

“Eva you look great keep having fun,” someone detailed.

“@evalongoria always the hottest,” another person praised.

This clip is just the latest in a long line of cheeky, fun Instagram posts the entertainer has shared over the past few months. She has embraced a wide variety of bathing suits and fitness-related activities this summer, and her fans show up to praise every single one.

“You look amazing! Love the suit also!” commented a different supporter.

Eva’s short video highlighted her incredible physique, contagious sense of humor, and bold personality. It appeared that her supporters loved every single thing about this clip and left wanting more. Luckily, she tends to post quite often these days and to the delight of her millions of followers, swim attire frequently makes an appearance.