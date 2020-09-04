Kelsie Jean Smeby Exposes Her Underboob In A Tight Pink Bikini For A Sexy Selfie

Italian stunner Kelsie Jean Smeby treated her followers to another racy Instagram pic on Friday afternoon. The model flashed her curves as she revealed in the caption of the post that the selfie was taken just before she ditched her bathing suit for a swim.

In the sexy shot, Kelsie went full bombshell in a tight pink bikini. The top featured thin spaghetti straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage and underboob.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her lean thighs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the pic. She accessorized the style with a bracelet around her wrist and some dangling earrings.

Kelsie sat on her knees in front of a mirror for the shot. She tugged at her bathing suit with one hand as the other held her phone in order to snap the selfie. She pulled her shoulders back and tilted her head as she wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, some wooden furniture could be seen.

She wore her dark hair parted down the center. The long locks were pulled away from her face as they fell down her back. She also left a few strands loose to frame her face.

Kelsie’s 698,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for the photo by clicking the like button more than 2,600 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 80 remarks on the post during that time.

“Absolutely gorgeous on every level,” one follower wrote.

“This looks great,” another stated.

“Wow every time I see you, your beauty is more spectacular,” a third social media user gushed.

“What a beautiful belly you have, it’s perfect,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in stunning ensembles for her online uploads. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight dresses in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a teeny red bikini while soaking up some sun on the beach in Mexico. That post was also a hit among fans. It’s raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 280 comments to date.