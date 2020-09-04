‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Hope Shocks Liam By Making Autonomous Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 7 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will shock her husband. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be left reeling after he finds out that his wife did not follow their plan, per SheKnows Soaps.

Steffy Confronts Hope

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was livid when Hope didn’t bring Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) home. She blasted her former nemesis and told her that she was not Kelly’s mother. Hope tried to tell Steffy that Kelly wanted to stay and play at her house, so she thought that she would bring her by later. But, as seen in the below image, Steffy was not hearing that. She wanted her daughter to come home.

Liam will learn that Hope did not drop off Kelly. Earlier that day, she had promised him that she would take the little girl to the cliff house. Even though Liam understands that Hope’s intentions were good, he also knows that she overstepped the boundaries. She cannot make autonomous decisions about Kelly. He also knows that Steffy has every right to be upset because she hasn’t seen her daughter in days. Liam will have to smooth things over between the two ladies.

Bill Weighs In

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers reveal that Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will provide some valuable insight into Liam’s situation. He knows that his son is trying to be a good father and wants to spend as much time with Kelly as possible. However, he points out that Steffy and Hope have a rich and complicated history.

Bill feels guilty about the accident. He knows that Steffy would not be in this situation if he had not driven into her while she was riding her motorcycle. She’s an independent woman and does not like to rely on anybody. Bill points out that Steffy doesn’t want to ask Liam for extra help so it has to be killing her that he and Hope are taking Kelly off her hands.

Steffy also had to give up the idea of having her family living under one roof when Liam married Hope. On some level, she has to resent the fact that Hope is also spending time with their daughter. She adores her and doesn’t want to spend time away from her.

Dollar Bill feels that Liam should handle the situation with care. He should be invested in what’s best for Kelly. At the moment, that means making sure that Steffy’s happy too.