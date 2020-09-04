Suzy Cortez Rocks Lionel Messi Crop Top & Tiny Panties While Posing Behind A Soccer Net

Suzy Cortez took to Instagram to share another hot shot that showed her in minimal clothing. The scorching image was added to her feed on September 4 and saw her in a sexy, soccer-inspired outfit.

The shot captured the model posed behind a soccer net. The background of the upload was blurred, but plenty of green foliage and a metal pole could be seen at her back. Suzy grabbed onto the net with both of her hands, extending them over her head as she gazed into the distance with an alluring stare. The Brazilian babe popped one hip to the side and flaunted her bombshell body in a skimpy ensemble.

On her upper half, she rocked a navy crop top that hit along her ribs, leaving her trim abs on full display for her captivated audience. The garment was tight on her figure, and it had short, capped sleeves that left her biceps in full view. The front of the shirt was decorated with Messi’s name, which was written in bold, yellow letters, and there was a caricature of him underneath.

The bottom of Suzy’s attire was just as hot, and she opted for a pair of tiny panties that were a few shades lighter than her top. The bottom rode low on her front while its thick sides stretched over her defined hip bones. Suzy also treated her audience to a great view of her shapely thighs.

The model styled her long, brunette mane with a middle part and her hair spilled messily over one side of her shoulder. As of this writing, the image has only been live on Suzy’s page for an hour, but it’s attracted a ton of attention with over 3,000 likes and 60-plus comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the soccer aspect of the photo while dozens of others raved over the model’s fit figure. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“How beautiful you are mommy you are burning,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame and heart-eyed emoji to the end of their comment.

“Next season 20/21 we will be together Musa!” a second social media user chimed in.

“She always looks very beautiful in those colors. It’s not my favorite club, but Viva El futbol,” a third chimed in with a few red hearts.

“Well, there I am with you,” another wrote.

This was not the first time in the past week that Suzy has generated a ton of buzz on her page. Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Suzy sizzled in a barely there swimsuit that offered a great glimpse of her peachy posterior.