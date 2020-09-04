Dasha Mart Flaunts Endless Legs In Skintight Pink & Purple Booty Shorts

Dasha Mart showed off her famously long legs and killer curves in a sporty Instagram post on Friday. The Russian model shared a collection of photos in which she rocked a bright workout set from Bo and Tee that did nothing but favors for her physique.

The photos showed Dasha posing in the middle of a red and yellow structure in the Miami Design District, according to the post’s geotag. She stood on an angled platform that to two netted areas and a red perimeter wall. It looked to be a gorgeous day as the bright sun washed over Dasha and highlighted her tan skin. She looked casual yet sexy in her ensemble.

Dasha’s look included a light purple sports bra with a pink trim and “Bo + Tee” written in white bubble lettering across the front. The bra had a scooping neckline that dipped into her chest and exposed her ample cleavage. The top’s longline hem cut off just above her toned stomach.

Just a sliver of Dasha’s rock-hard abs were on display between the top and a pair of color-block booty shorts in matching shades. The pink waistband reached above her belly button and drew in her hourglass figure. The smooth fabric stretched over her round booty and cut off at her thigh, leaving her lengthy pins on show.

Dasha completed the outfit with some white sneakers and a pastel bucket hat covered in the brand’s name. She straightened her blond locks and kept them behind her back.

In the first image, Dasha posed on the incline with one foot pointed to further elongate her leg. She stood tall and touched her hat as she smiled at the ground. The second shot saw Dasha with a dramatic arch in her back. She popped out her chest and placed a hand on her waist while flashing her smile at the camera. Finally, the third photo showed the babe turned around to give fans a close-up glimpse of her pert derriere.

The post received more than 3,000 likes and just over 80 comments in an hour as fans left praise for her flawless physique.

“Every colour suits you,” one fan said.

“How beautiful you are,” another user added.

“Dangerous curves,” a third person wrote.

“You look spectacular darling,” a fourth follower said.

Dasha’s fans know that she can slay any look. She shared another series this week in which she sported a purple bikini that perfectly show cased her curves.