Vicky Aisha Sizzles In Off-The-Shoulder Bodysuit & Thigh-High Fishnet Stockings

On Friday, September 4, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.5 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 28-year-old sitting with her legs spread on what appears to be a white sheet in front of a purple lit backdrop. She leaned forward and seemed to have placed her hands on the ground, presumably to stabilize herself. She tilted her head and focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

Vicky flaunted her fantastic figure in a black-and-white off-the-shoulder bodysuit with ruffle detailing. The revealing garment left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible curves and toned legs were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of the tattoos on her arms and the side of her neck. She also wore thigh-high fishnet stockings, giving her even more sex appeal. As for jewelry, she sported numerous silver earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

For the photo, Vicky styled her platinum blond hair in space buns with loose pieces framing her face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation implored her followers to give her outfit a numerical rating “out of 10.”

Quite a few of her fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“10 definitely Beautiful Queen,” wrote a follower.

“Fishnets [t]hey’re a weakness for me so obviously a 10!” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Many commenters, however, stated that they felt Vicky’s good looks surpassed a one through 10 rating scale.

“Love your [tattoos] [w]ow you get 10 thousand Vicky you’re so beautiful, angelic and sexy,” said an admirer.

“I can’t rate it cause the meter breaks every time [I] try,” chimed in another Instagram user, along with numerous red heart and fire emoji.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The suggestive snap appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the tattooed model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore risque lingerie that showcased her pert derriere. That picture has been liked over 35,000 times since it was shared.