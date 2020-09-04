‘Big Brother’ Fans Notice Upsetting Trend In Season 22’s HOH Competitions

Big Brother 22 just held it’s fifth Head of Household (HOH) competition of the season, with Christmas Abbott coming out on top becoming the first woman to hold the position in All-Stars. The most recent one played out live after the eviction last night, which featured head-to-head matchups where the houseguests took out one another in faceoffs. Christmas won by default after she and Da’Vonne Rogers were the last two standing, as Da’Vonne answered a question incorrectly. The latest victory has caused fans to notice a trend in the HOH comps this season, and it’s one their rather upset with.

Hundreds of tweets expressed frustration with Da’Vonne’s loss as she crushed the competition most of the way until her last wrong answer. She is currently an underdog in the house and many viewers were rooting for her victory, which reminded them of the three prior HOH wins. Former Big Brother winner Andy Herren even noticed the trend in a tweet last night, proving that fan-favorites have barely lost out to more disliked houseguests in HOH comps.

“What we almost had: -Janelle HoH -Kaysar HoH -Da’Vonne with star babies punishment (would have been so fun) -Da’Vonne HoH This season is a nightmare,” he wrote.

CBS

In Week 3, Janelle Pierzina lost to Tyler Crispen by one point. In Week 4 Kaysar Ridha lost by seconds and one ball to Enzo Palumbo. In Week 5, Da’Vonne lost to Christmas in the last round by default.

Three of the game’s fan-favorites missed out on their potential HOH reigns by the skin of their teeth, and fans have been frustrated every episode. BB22 is already being regarded as one of the most boring to date, as the most beloved players have been sent packing by new-school houseguests that viewers feel play too safely.

The first two HOH competitions were met with some issues as well, as the first appeared to favor Cody Calafiore after he received an accidental advantage.

Now that Christmas is HOH, at least one trend has been wiped from the summer as she has dethroned the men. Unfortunately, she is the only woman to win any competitions so far this summer after winning the second Safety Suite competition. Fans are angry at the way men are running the show this year, especially since three women have been evicted and only one man. Christmas is also in tight with many of the males in the house, meaning another woman is likely to be sent packing come Thursday.