Rachel Cook Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Bubblegum Pink Bikini

Model Rachel Cook shared a duo of snapshots via her Instagram page on Thursday that generated a lot of heat. The ensemble she was wearing was something she had worn in other photos she had previously posted, but these two snaps were new to fans and showcased her phenomenal physique from some fresh angles.

The 23-year-old Washington native wore a pink-and-white checkered scarf over a blond wig and her baby blue eyes popped from the shots. She chose a pink bikini for these photos and she had a delicate gold chain around her neck.

In the first photo of Rachel’s new post, she faced the photographer and leaned back gently against a long, wooden table. This appeared to be a shaded patio location outdoors from her time at the Papaya Playa Resort in Mexico, given how closely these pictures sync with others she’d noted were from that particular trip.

Rachel has shared quite a few photos from this trip to Mexico, both in this pink two-piece along with some other sexy swimwear. In another set of uploads, she went topless while flaunting her curvy derriere in the bright, side-tie bottoms. Given how well everybody reacted to this new duo of pictures, it was clear that people never seem to tire of seeing her wearing this particular ensemble.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” one fan noted.

These latest uploads featured Rachel flashing a coy smile toward the photographer as she showcased her fit figure. She appeared to have nudged the bikini bottoms down a tad more than where they had sat in other shots, revealing what appeared to be a hint of a tan line. The material sat dangerously low on Rachel’s pelvis, the string ties beautifully accentuating her curvy hips.

The triangle top allowed Rachel to show off her cleavage and everybody got to check out her chiseled abs with these latest angles as well.

“Stunning and beautiful what a complete combination,” a supporter commented.

“Just one word:divine,” someone praised.

The two-piece bathing suit itself may not have been new to Rachel’s 2.8 million followers, but they had plenty of love to show her in response to these new uploads. Almost 150,000 people liked the pictures during the first 20 hours after she had shared them, and more than 1,300 supporters commented as well.

“Might be the best photo yet,” another fan declared.

In her caption, Rachel teased that she would soon be making a fun announcement of sorts. While many people seemed anxious to see what she had to share, it was her tanned, flawless skin that was showcased in the new snapshots she posted that garnered everybody’s love and attention.