Devin Brugman Showcases Amazing Figure In All White Ensemble

Brunette bombshell Devin Brugman stunned plenty of fans on social media after she posted some eye-catching new snapshots of herself on Friday, September 4. The beauty shared the content with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, and it quickly gained popularity.

The 29-year-old California-born model photographed herself seemingly in her living room for the two-photo slideshow. Devin stole the show in both frames as she positioned her reflection directly in front of the camera’s lens. She switched between two sultry poses that displayed her propping her booty out and sitting down on the floor. She also held up a can of Celsius, an energy drink, in the second image.

She seemingly sported a pout in both images, though it was hard to discern as her phone covered most of her face in the second snapshot, exuding mysterious vibes. She further directed her strong gaze toward the phone’s screen in both photos.

She had her long, brunette locks pulled back in the first image, but opted to wear them down in the second snapshot.

Devin’s killer figure easily stole the show in the series, as she flaunted her curves in a revealing outfit. The model opted for a sporty, white top that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment tightly hugged her chest while its plunging neckline gave way to a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the piece with matching white shorts. The bottoms seemed to be made out of a soft, stretchy material that easily showed off her curvaceous hips and pert backside. The pants’ high-waisted design drew eyes to her slim core.

She finished the look off with white socks and a pair of white New Balance sneakers.

In the post’s caption, the model promoted Celsius, as she is a brand partner.

The slideshow was quickly met with a large amount of support from social media users, garnering more than 4,000 likes in just one hour after going live. Dozens of followers also took to the comments section to shower Devin with compliments on her figure, her beauty, and her attire.

“You look gorgeous,” one Instagram user commented.

“Love the simplicity of these photos. Really inspiring to others to get a good and healthy workout,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Beautiful, sweet, and strong, she is the most,” added a third fan, following their sentiment with a string of gray heart and rose emoji.

“Sweet sweet beautiful baby, I love you so much,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The model has shared more than one sizzling post on Instagram this past week. Just on August 29, she posted images of herself in a skimpy black bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 51,000 likes, so far.